Dollar posts biggest weekly fall since 2009
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The dollar posted its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade on Friday, as trillions of dollars worth of stimulus efforts by governments and central banks helped temper a rout in global markets driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
The dollar surged in March as tumbling stock and debt markets caused a scramble for the world's most liquid currency.
But big government spending pledges and coordinated efforts by central banks around the world to increase the supply of dollars have supported a rally in other major currencies.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The dollar dipped 0.87% against a basket of currencies =USD Friday to 98.41. It fell 3.90% this week - its biggest weekly decline since March 2009. =USD
The dollar index last week had racked up its biggest weekly gain since the financial crisis.
"What we are seeing is abating stress in the money markets. Action by central banks has been successful so far and a shortage of dollars has been taken off the table," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.
After this month's large price swings, investors were likely to be especially active rebalancing their books for month- and quarter-end.
The Global Foreign Exchange Committee on Thursday warned the coming few sessions could be volatile as market participants execute larger than normal trades as part of this process.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 1.56% on Friday to 107.87 yen JPY=, as Japanese investors and companies repatriated funds before their fiscal year ends next week.
The euro gained 0.83% against the greenback to $1.1119. EUR=
Sterling GBP= jumped 2.07% to $1.2454 and the Australian dollar AUD= rose 1.78% to $0.6171.
Speculators increased their net short dollar position in the latest week to $8.88 billion, from $8.27 billion the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. IMM/FX
"Now that the surge in demand for dollars overseas has been met by the Fed’s new improved swap lines, economic and medical fundamentals are taking over," Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, said in a note on Friday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 4:00PM (2000 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1119
$1.1028
+0.83%
-0.81%
+1.1129
+1.0954
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.8700
109.5800
-1.56%
-0.91%
+109.7000
+107.7700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
119.95
120.88
-0.77%
-1.64%
+120.9800
+118.8200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9519
0.9630
-1.15%
-1.64%
+0.9655
+0.9521
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2454
1.2201
+2.07%
-6.07%
+1.2485
+1.2134
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3980
1.4016
-0.26%
+7.67%
+1.4153
+1.3922
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6171
0.6063
+1.78%
-12.11%
+0.6200
+0.6024
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0587
1.0626
-0.37%
-2.44%
+1.0634
+1.0564
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8926
0.9040
-1.26%
+5.58%
+0.9094
+0.8907
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6047
0.5959
+1.48%
-10.23%
+0.6069
+0.5912
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.4420
10.3900
+0.50%
+18.95%
+10.7256
+10.3965
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5790
11.4980
+0.70%
+17.70%
+11.7655
+11.4797
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.9063
9.9676
+0.06%
+5.98%
+10.0744
+9.8701
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0235
11.0173
+0.06%
+5.29%
+11.0463
+10.9370
MajorFXhttps://reut.rs/3dAaVvt
