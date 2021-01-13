Dollar market roars on as euro falters

By David Cheetham

LONDON, January 13 (IFR) - A trio of issuers raised dollars on Wednesday, with a 10-year from JBIC and five year deals from the province of the Province of Ontario and Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) all comfortably covered.

“I think the markets are all pretty good," said a syndicate banker. "Although, we do seem to be approaching tights in valuation here.”

While all three trades went well there were possible signs of a pushback for some SSA deals in euros which will hopefully serve as a healthy wake-up call for the market, according to a DCM banker.

"There is a bit of caution as we are reaching levels that need to probably be validated a bit more before we push-on, especially looking at the euro market," he said.

“The dollar market is a bit of a different dynamic as you have yields going up which we haven’t seen for 12 months and you’ve got enough diverse investors involved in that both globally and domestically. I’m quite happy with where the dollar market is, the euro market is the one that seems to have got a bit frothy.”

JBIC's US$1.5bnJanuary 2031 Global paper had a final order book of over US$4.75bn (US$150 JLM interest).

The spread was tightened 4bp from IPTs to land at mid-swaps plus 25bp via Barclays, Daiwa, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

“I think JBIC is the most impressive pricing I’ve seen so far this year," said the DCM banker. "I thought it was tight but they’ve done well, especially following on from Cades which took everything it could out of the market.”

Cades raised US$5bn Tuesday with a January 2031 social bond. Final books closed over US$10bn (US$200m JLM interest)

Impressive five-years

Ontario's US$3.5bn January 2026 Global note came with order books of over US$7.3bn by the last update, rising from US$4.5bn at IoIs.

Pricing tightened by 3bp from IPTs, with the spread set at mid-swaps plus 17bp via Bank of America, Citigroup, RBC and TD. Pricing offered zero new issue concession, according to a lead.

“I think they got it bang on right, to get it at plus 17bp was a great result, but to get there with a big book is a better result," said the DCM banker.

"While the market is clearly in good shape I think there is something to be said for deals which take a safer approach because if the market does turn south at least you’ve got the momentum behind you and it’s just a bit more of a pragmatic approach to the market.”

NIB's US$1.25bn January 2026 Global note landed at mid-swaps plus 3bp, tightening by 1bp from IPTs via Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nomura. Pricing offered minimal new issue concession according to a lead.

The last update on the order book came as the spread was set and was over US$1.7bn.

“NIB have got what they wanted, they’ve got a tightly priced deal coming flat to KfW with a decent order book and they have a very good real money following," said the first banker.

“All in all I guess it did what it said on the tin.”

The deals comes the day after KfW brought a US$5bn deal for the same maturity which also priced at plus 3bp.

There is more to come with two mandates announced Wednesday. Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) is set to bring a five-year RegS dollar benchmark Thursday. Leads Barclays, BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan went out with IPTs of plus 20bp area.

European Investment Bank (EIB) is set for its second dollar outing of 2021 with a no-grow US$1bn January 2026 Reg S/144A floater. IPTs of 22bp area over SOFR have been announced via leads BMO, CIBC, RBC and TD.

(Reporting by David Cheetham, editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)

