Dollar Loses Again. Stocks Aiming Higher

Dollar Index back in the negative territory.

Brent Oil waiting for the breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern.

USD/CAD heads lower after breakout of the 1.33 support.

DAX creating a small flag, waiting for another rise.

SP500 few steps from the all-time highs.

USD/JPY feels comfortable above the 106 resistance.

EUR/PLN in a range, waiting for a breakout and a proper trading signal.

