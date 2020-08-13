US Markets
SPX

Dollar Loses Again. Stocks Aiming Higher

Contributor
Tomasz Wiśniewski
Published

Dollar Index back in the negative territory.

Brent Oil waiting for the breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern.

USD/CAD heads lower after breakout of the 1.33 support.

DAX creating a small flag, waiting for another rise.

SP500 few steps from the all-time highs.

USD/JPY feels comfortable above the 106 resistance.

EUR/PLN in a range, waiting for a breakout and a proper trading signal.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular