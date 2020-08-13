Dollar Loses Again. Stocks Aiming Higher
Dollar Index back in the negative territory.
Brent Oil waiting for the breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern.
USD/CAD heads lower after breakout of the 1.33 support.
DAX creating a small flag, waiting for another rise.
SP500 few steps from the all-time highs.
USD/JPY feels comfortable above the 106 resistance.
EUR/PLN in a range, waiting for a breakout and a proper trading signal.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
