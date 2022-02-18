Dollar Index Flat as Focus Remains on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is edging lower against most of its major peers on Friday as news of talks between the United States and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine reduced its appeal as a safe-haven investment.

At 10:33 GMT, March U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 95.765, down 0.038 or -0.04%. On Thursday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $25.66, up $0.02 or +0.06%.

The improvement in sentiment on Friday came after U.S. State Department said late on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 95.145 will change the main trend to down. A move through 97.440 will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

The minor trend is also up. A move through 95.665 will change the trend to down and signal a shift in momentum.

The minor range is 95.145 to 96.430. The index is currently straddling its pivot at 95.790.

The short-term range is 97.440 to 95.145. Its retracement zone at 96.295 – 96.565 is resistance. It stopped the rally at 96.430 on Monday.

The main support range is 95.320 to 94.820. It stopped the selling at 95.145 on February 4.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 95.790.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 95.790 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this move is able to generate enough upside momentum then look for a surge into 96.295 to 96.430.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 97.785 will signal the presence of sellers. This could lead to a quick test of 95.665.

Taking out 95.665 will change the minor trend to down. If this attracts enough sellers then look for the weakness to extend into the main retracement zone at 95.320 to 94.820.

