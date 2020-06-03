Dollar index dips to 11-week low as risk appetite improves
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to an 11-week low against a basket of other currencies on Wednesday, on optimism that the worst of the economic downturn stemming from the global spread of the coronavirus is over.
The improving risk appetite has reduced demand for the greenback, which benefits from safe haven buying when markets are volatile and investors are reluctant to take risk.
“Momentum seems to be running the table right now. We think the broad pullback in the U.S. dollar presents an attractive buying opportunity, but recognize there may still be room for additional weakness in the near-term,” analysts at Wells Fargo said in a report on Wednesday.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies =USD fell 0.22% to 97.37, after earlier dropping as low as 97.28, the lowest since March 12.
U.S. data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private payrolls fell less than expected in May, suggesting layoffs were abating as businesses reopen, though the overall economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be slow.
U.S. services industry activity also pushed off an 11-year low in May, though businesses appeared in no rush to rehire workers as they reopen.
The greenback gained 0.03% against the Japanese yen JPY= to 108.69 yen, after earlier reaching 108.84 yen, the highest since April 9.
The Australian dollar AUD=, which has been one of the best performers from the increase in risk appetite, rose 0.23% to $0.6910, after earlier reaching $0.6983, the highest since Jan. 3.
The euro EUR= rose 0.40% to $1.1214, after getting as high as $1.1231, the highest since March 16.
Investors are focused on whether the European Central Bank will increase the size of its 750 billion euro ($669 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) when it meets on Thursday.
Overnight euro implied volatility gauges jumped to 12%, their highest in one month, suggesting traders were preparing for moves bigger than usual in the common currency. EURONO=FN
Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone businesses suffered another devastating contraction in activity in May and while there are signs the worst is over, it could be months before there is a return to growth.
Sterling rose on Wednesday to a one-month high though Brexit risks weighed on the currency.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:09AM (1409 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1214
$1.1169
+0.40%
+0.04%
+1.1231
+1.1168
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
108.6900
108.6600
+0.03%
-0.16%
+108.8400
+108.4300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
121.88
121.37
+0.42%
-0.06%
+122.1200
+121.2800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9629
0.9621
+0.08%
-0.51%
+0.9647
+0.9608
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2575
1.2549
+0.21%
-5.16%
+1.2611
+1.2547
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3510
1.3516
-0.04%
+4.04%
+1.3571
+1.3480
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6910
0.6894
+0.23%
-1.58%
+0.6983
+0.6857
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0800
1.0747
+0.49%
-0.48%
+1.0810
+1.0746
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8917
0.8897
+0.22%
+5.48%
+0.8928
+0.8879
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6410
0.6368
+0.66%
-4.84%
+0.6430
+0.6361
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.4969
9.5438
-0.49%
+8.18%
+9.5714
+9.4612
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6490
10.6624
-0.13%
+8.25%
+10.7066
+10.6079
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.3140
9.3277
+0.28%
-0.36%
+9.3583
+9.2637
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4479
10.4191
+0.28%
-0.20%
+10.4679
+10.3943
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.