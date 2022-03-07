Dollar Index Could Turn Bearish on Close Under 98.670

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading higher against a basket of major currencies on Monday after soaring to its highest level in nearly two-years before giving back most of those early gains.

The greenback picked up most of its gains after the heavily-weighted Euro tanked more than 1% as soaring oil prices stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that could hammer European recovery hopes.

At 13:50 GMT, March U.S. Dollar Index is trading 98.890, up 0.219 or +0.22%. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $26.37, up $0.21 or +0.78%.

In other news, the British Pound dropped to its weakest level since December 2020 against the U.S. Dollar, as another volatile session sent investors into the safe-haven dollar. Investors also pared back their expectations for policy tightening from central banks including the Bank of England (BOE) given the prospect of slowing economic growth. But traders are still pricing in a 25 basis point hike in rates from the BOE when it meets next week.

The Canadian Dollar is trading flat against the U.S. Dollar as safe-haven buying was offset by a surge in crude oil prices, which tend to be supportive for the Loonie. The U.S. Dollar is also posting strong gains against the safe-haven Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through the intraday high at 99.425 will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

A move through 95.650 will change the main trend to down. This is highly unlikely, but due to the prolonged move up in terms of price and time, the index is inside the window of time for a potentially bearish closing price reversal top.

This chart pattern won’t change the main trend to down, but if confirmed, it could trigger the start of a 2 to 3 day correction.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

The direction of the March U.S. Dollar index into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 98.670.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 98.670 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a retest of the intraday high at 99.425.

Taking out 99.425 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could trigger a further rally into the May 25, 2020 main top at 99.970. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration into a resistance cluster at 100.560 to 100.930.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 98.670 will signal the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the Long-Term Fibonacci level at 98.230.

Buyers could come in on the first test of 98.230, but if it fails then look for the selling to resume with 97.300 to 97.045 the next target area.

Side Notes

A close under 98.670 will form a potentially bearish closing price reversal top. If confirmed then look for the start of a 2 to 3 day correction.

