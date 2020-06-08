Dollar inches up, commodity currencies higher as risk sentiment improves

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher, while commodity currencies gained on Monday, as risk appetite ramped up on optimism about some recovery from the coronavirus pandemic amid a blockbuster U.S. jobs report last Friday.

The safe-haven Japanese yen, meanwhile, rose against the dollar, reversing its downtrend in the midst of broad risk-taking the last several days. Analysts said recent dollar buying against the yen, prompted profit-taking in the greenback.

"There has been this unwinding of negativity since the last week of May, particularly negative U.S.-China bets, said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy, at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.

"There were expectations of U.S. retaliation because of what China has done to Hong Kong. But that didn't happen. There was never a risk to the Phase 1 trade deal with China," he added.

Commodity currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollar were well-bid on Monday. The New Zealand dollar, for one, climbed to its highest in nearly four months after New Zealand said it had stopped transmission of the coronavirus within the country.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said on Monday the country would lift all virus-containment measures apart from border controls, making it one of the first countries to do so.

In late morning trading, the dollar index was slightly up at 96.770 =USD in choppy trading, after having gained overnight.

The dollar fell sharply against the yen, down 0.7% at 108.82 JPY=EBS. It also dropped 0.6% against Swiss franc, another safe haven, to 0.9567 CHF=EBS.

The euro was higher against the dollar despite data showing German industrial output plunged the most on record in April as the virus pandemic forced companies in Europe's largest economy to scale back production.

The euro was last up 0.2% at $1.1306 EUR=EBS. It reached a three-month high of $1.1384 last week after the European Central Bank announced it was expanding its stimulus program.

"Euro/dollar may be due some consolidation after a very strong rally, but we suspect the 1.1230/40 area offers good support now before EUR/USD advances to the 1.15/16 area," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, rose 0.5% versus the greenback to US$0.6526, earlier hitting a high of US$0.6540, its strongest since Jan. 29 NZD=D3. The Australian dollar also rose to US$0.6970 AUD=D3.

Investors are now focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The Fed will need to balance signs that the economic fallout from the virus is past its worst with the evidence that the virus itself is not yet under control.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:55AM (1455 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1298

$1.1284

+0.12%

+0.79%

+1.1319

+1.1269

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

108.6600

109.5800

-0.84%

-0.18%

+109.6900

+108.5000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.78

123.71

-0.75%

+0.68%

+124.1200

+122.5700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9564

0.9624

-0.62%

-1.18%

+0.9639

+0.9560

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2694

1.2663

+0.24%

-4.25%

+1.2729

+1.2629

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3385

1.3424

-0.29%

+3.10%

+1.3436

+1.3372

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6985

0.6968

+0.24%

-0.51%

+0.7003

+0.6963

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0807

1.0860

-0.49%

-0.41%

+1.0889

+1.0804

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8898

0.8911

-0.15%

+5.25%

+0.8928

+0.8882

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6531

0.6506

+0.38%

-3.04%

+0.6539

+0.6502

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2713

9.2845

-0.14%

+5.61%

+9.3127

+9.2409

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4774

10.5093

-0.30%

+6.50%

+10.5189

+10.4440

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2095

9.1673

+0.40%

-1.48%

+9.2311

+9.1536

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4076

10.3663

+0.40%

-0.57%

+10.4257

+10.3557

Eurohttps://tmsnrt.rs/2UilwmA

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in LONDON Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.