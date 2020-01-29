US Markets

Dollar holds gains after Fed expresses virus concerns

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

The U.S. dollar index hovered near two-month highs on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell expressed concerns about the economic fallout of the coronavirus at a news conference following the central bank's announcement it would leave interest rates unchanged.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular