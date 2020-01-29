Dollar holds gains after Fed expresses virus concerns

The U.S. dollar index hovered near two-month highs on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell expressed concerns about the economic fallout of the coronavirus at a news conference following the central bank's announcement it would leave interest rates unchanged.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.