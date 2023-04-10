Dollar holds firm vs yen as new BOJ Gov Ueda backs yield curve control

April 10 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm against the yen on Monday after Japan's new central bank governor, Kazuo Ueda, said in his first public remarks that it was important to maintain his predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda's policy of yield curve control for now.

Dollar/yen JPY=EBS was last up 0.08% to 132.26.

