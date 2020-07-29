Dollar hits two-year lows as Fed affirms dovish stance

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a two-year low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the U.S. economy and keep interest rates near zero for as long as it takes to recover from the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. central bank cited concerns about economic activity and employment remaining “well below their levels at the beginning of the year."

“It is definitely a bit more cautious and dovish, and basically tells the market they're not going to raise interest rates any time soon,” said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York. “In an environment where the market is dumping dollars, it's another excuse to drive it lower.”

The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD fell 0.44% to 93.42 after getting as low as 93.17, the weakest since June 2018.

The euro EUR= gained 0.56% to $1.1780, after earlier reaching $1.1805, the highest since September 2018.

The greenback has tumbled on expectations that the Fed will continue its ultra loose monetary policy for years to come and on speculation that it will allow inflation to run higher than it has previously indicated before raising interest rates.

This comes as the United States faces a continuing rise in coronavirus cases even as other parts of the world, including Europe, appear to have contained outbreaks.

“The dollar's outlook remains weak thanks to the diverging trends in coronavirus cases between Europe and the U.S.," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of foreign exchange and commodity research at Commerzbank.

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally.

Weakness in the U.S. currency was broad spread with the Japanese yen and Sterling setting four-month highs while the Australian dollar set a more than one-year peak.

The dollar was last down 0.10% at 104.97 yen. Sterling gained 0.45% to $1.2988 and the Aussie gained 0.36% to $0.7183.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira skidded to record lows against the euro and other currencies on Wednesday, as concerns over depleted reserves and local demand for dollars brought a third day of selling despite costly state efforts to stabilize trading.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:30PM (1930 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1780

$1.1714

+0.56%

+5.08%

+1.1805

+1.1715

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

104.9700

105.0800

-0.10%

-3.57%

+105.2400

+104.7800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

123.67

123.11

+0.45%

+1.42%

+123.7800

+123.0300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9129

0.9179

-0.54%

-5.67%

+0.9187

+0.9118

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2988

1.2930

+0.45%

-2.04%

+1.3012

+1.2913

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3339

1.3376

-0.28%

+2.72%

+1.3387

+1.3333

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7183

0.7157

+0.36%

+2.31%

+0.7196

+0.7150

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0757

1.0752

+0.05%

-0.88%

+1.0782

+1.0750

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9068

0.9058

+0.11%

+7.26%

+0.9087

+0.9035

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6665

0.6660

+0.08%

-1.05%

+0.6679

+0.6642

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.0427

9.1167

-0.81%

+3.01%

+9.1334

+9.0235

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6530

10.6820

-0.27%

+8.29%

+10.7050

+10.6464

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7271

8.7697

-0.07%

-6.64%

+8.7836

+8.7160

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2810

10.2885

-0.07%

-1.80%

+10.3105

+10.2633

(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.