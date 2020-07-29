Dollar hits two-year lows as Fed affirms dovish stance
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a two-year low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the U.S. economy and keep interest rates near zero for as long as it takes to recover from the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The U.S. central bank cited concerns about economic activity and employment remaining “well below their levels at the beginning of the year."
“It is definitely a bit more cautious and dovish, and basically tells the market they're not going to raise interest rates any time soon,” said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York. “In an environment where the market is dumping dollars, it's another excuse to drive it lower.”
The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD fell 0.44% to 93.42 after getting as low as 93.17, the weakest since June 2018.
The euro EUR= gained 0.56% to $1.1780, after earlier reaching $1.1805, the highest since September 2018.
The greenback has tumbled on expectations that the Fed will continue its ultra loose monetary policy for years to come and on speculation that it will allow inflation to run higher than it has previously indicated before raising interest rates.
This comes as the United States faces a continuing rise in coronavirus cases even as other parts of the world, including Europe, appear to have contained outbreaks.
“The dollar's outlook remains weak thanks to the diverging trends in coronavirus cases between Europe and the U.S.," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of foreign exchange and commodity research at Commerzbank.
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally.
Weakness in the U.S. currency was broad spread with the Japanese yen and Sterling setting four-month highs while the Australian dollar set a more than one-year peak.
The dollar was last down 0.10% at 104.97 yen. Sterling gained 0.45% to $1.2988 and the Aussie gained 0.36% to $0.7183.
Elsewhere, Turkey's lira skidded to record lows against the euro and other currencies on Wednesday, as concerns over depleted reserves and local demand for dollars brought a third day of selling despite costly state efforts to stabilize trading.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:30PM (1930 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1780
$1.1714
+0.56%
+5.08%
+1.1805
+1.1715
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
104.9700
105.0800
-0.10%
-3.57%
+105.2400
+104.7800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
123.67
123.11
+0.45%
+1.42%
+123.7800
+123.0300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9129
0.9179
-0.54%
-5.67%
+0.9187
+0.9118
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2988
1.2930
+0.45%
-2.04%
+1.3012
+1.2913
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3339
1.3376
-0.28%
+2.72%
+1.3387
+1.3333
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.7183
0.7157
+0.36%
+2.31%
+0.7196
+0.7150
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0757
1.0752
+0.05%
-0.88%
+1.0782
+1.0750
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9068
0.9058
+0.11%
+7.26%
+0.9087
+0.9035
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6665
0.6660
+0.08%
-1.05%
+0.6679
+0.6642
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.0427
9.1167
-0.81%
+3.01%
+9.1334
+9.0235
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6530
10.6820
-0.27%
+8.29%
+10.7050
+10.6464
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.7271
8.7697
-0.07%
-6.64%
+8.7836
+8.7160
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2810
10.2885
-0.07%
-1.80%
+10.3105
+10.2633
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.