Dollar hits highest since October on Powell's upbeat economic view

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Tuesday as investors chased higher returns in the U.S., and after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted an upbeat view of the U.S. economy.

The greenback has gained against the single currency as data reinforces a view that the U.S. economic outlook is more favorable than that of the euro zone, and on safety buying on concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.

Low volatility across most of the foreign exchange market has also encouraged investors to seek out carry trades, where they borrow in low-yielding currencies such as the euro and the franc and invest in dollars or other high-yielding currencies.

“One of the big prevailing narratives right now is for the carry trade,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. “As volatility seems to be non-existent in the FX market a lot of people are piling into this short euro, long higher beta, higher interest rate currencies.”

At the same time, “you’re looking at a euro zone economy that just can’t seem to get a lot of traction,” Nelson said. “That’s also more fundamentally supporting this idea that the euro is sort of flat on its back right now.”

The euro EUR= fell as low as $1.0892 on Tuesday, the lowest since Oct. 1, before rising back to $1.0907.

Comments by Powell on Tuesday affirmed the view that the U.S. central bank is unlikely to change interest rates in the near term.

Over the second half of 2019 "the economy appeared resilient to the global headwinds that had intensified last summer," Powell said in remarks to the House Financial Services Committee, as economic activity increased further and the labor market strengthened.

With risks like trade policy uncertainty receding and global growth stabilizing, Powell signaled he saw no reason to adjust U.S. interest rates, unless new developments cause a "material reassessment" to the current outlook.

Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus also maintained a safe haven bid for the U.S. dollar.

The death toll in mainland China from the outbreak climbed past 1,000 on Tuesday, but the number of new confirmed cases fell.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:11AM (1411 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0907

$1.0909

-0.02%

-2.70%

+1.0920

+1.0892

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.7600

109.7400

+0.02%

+0.83%

+109.9400

+109.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

119.74

119.76

-0.02%

-1.82%

+120.0000

+119.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9778

0.9770

+0.08%

+1.03%

+0.9787

+0.9766

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2953

1.2913

+0.31%

-2.31%

+1.2957

+1.2896

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3296

1.3315

-0.14%

+2.39%

+1.3320

+1.3288

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6715

0.6686

+0.43%

-4.36%

+0.6719

+0.6682

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0667

1.0662

+0.05%

-1.70%

+1.0679

+1.0657

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8420

0.8447

-0.32%

-0.40%

+0.8458

+0.8421

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6400

0.6383

+0.27%

-4.99%

+0.6400

+0.6380

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2450

9.2884

-0.47%

+5.32%

+9.2917

+9.2468

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0847

10.1348

-0.49%

+2.51%

+10.1379

+10.0870

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.6495

9.6574

-0.12%

+3.23%

+9.6736

+9.6489

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5262

10.5387

-0.12%

+0.54%

+10.5505

+10.5280

