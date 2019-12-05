Dollar heads for weekly decline as data and trade tensions weigh

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dollar nursed a week of losses on Friday, hit by nervousness on trade and mixed signals about the U.S. economy, while the British pound stood tall as bets firmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson can win a commanding electoral victory.

The safe havens of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc were in demand as a hedge against Sino-U.S. trade talks collapsing, and as investors fretted that U.S. jobs figures due later in the day may fail to deliver an expected rebound.

"Markets are in a highly fragile condition at the moment," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"So there is a greater potential for an exaggerated move if we see a big divergence from expectations on non-farm payrolls - but the risk is in both directions, particularly with the lack of trade news."

The euro EUR= held on to overnight gains against the greenback to buy $1.1104, having climbed 0.8% this week. The yen JPY= has added 0.9% on the dollar this week and was steady at 108.72 yen per dollar on Friday.

Against a basket of currencies .DXY the dollar has dropped every day this week for a cumulative loss of almost 1%.

The best gains have been won by the soaring kiwi and British pound. The kiwi NZD=D3 sat just below a four-month high touched on Thursday at $0.6541, having gained 1.8% this week as expectations for deep monetary easing have ebbed.

Sterling climbed to a 2-1/2 year high of 84.28 pence against the euro EURGBP= overnight - holding near there on Friday - and has advanced 1.7% against the dollar this week, last trading at $1.3158 GBP=D3.

Opinion polls suggest the ruling Conservatives will win an outright majority in the Dec. 12 election, removing some of the uncertainty around Britain's exit from the European Union that has weighed on the currency for years. Cable has rallied 10% since September lows.

"There's still a bit of nervousness about being too convinced," said Jim Leaviss, head of fixed income at fund manager M&G Investments. "But nevertheless cable seems to think that we do get a clear majority for Boris Johnson," he said.

"That means that we leave the EU on the 31st of January...I think the options market was pricing in another 7% upside on a Conservative victory, and I think that's justified fundamentally."

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump remained upbeat overnight and said talks are "moving right along".

Worries stem from a lack of similar enthusiasm from the Chinese side, after Chinese officials reiterated their stance that some U.S. tariffs must be rolled back for a deal.

The focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, comes after dismal data through the week that showed weak private payrolls, soft services activity and a shrinking manufacturing sector.

A Reuters poll shows a forecast of 180,000 jobs being added in November. "Below 150,000 or above 210,000 we could see a significant market reaction," said CMC Markets' McCarthy.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

