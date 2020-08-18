ForEx
Dollar Goes Down Again, Indices Quite the Opposite

Tomasz Wiśniewski
Dollar Index breaks crucial horizontal support

Brent escapes from the symmetric triangle

USD/CAD goes lower after the successful breakout of the 1.33

GBP/USD will test 1.32 again

DAX bounces from 12800 again

EUR/USD breaks important horizontal resistance

USD/JPY is back below 106

AUD/NZD is on the 8th bullish day in a row

Gold cancels the wedge and comes back to the bullish trend

