Dollar Goes Down Again, Indices Quite the Opposite

Dollar Index breaks crucial horizontal support
Brent escapes from the symmetric triangle
USD/CAD goes lower after the successful breakout of the 1.33
GBP/USD will test 1.32 again
DAX bounces from 12800 again
EUR/USD breaks important horizontal resistance
USD/JPY is back below 106
AUD/NZD is on the 8th bullish day in a row
Gold cancels the wedge and comes back to the bullish trend
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
