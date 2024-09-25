Dollar Gen's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Gen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $556,488, and 5 are calls, amounting to $228,250.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $105.0 for Dollar Gen during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dollar Gen stands at 251.0, with a total volume reaching 2,420.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dollar Gen, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.22 $2.15 $2.21 $83.00 $331.5K 11 1.5K DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.8 $4.65 $4.65 $80.00 $76.7K 53 167 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.61 $95.00 $56.1K 1.6K 200 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.55 $95.00 $55.5K 1.6K 100 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.0 $20.0 $20.0 $85.00 $50.0K 14 25

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dollar Gen, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,067,043, with DG's price up by 0.25%, positioned at $85.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar Gen

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $102.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Gordon Haskett lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Dollar Gen with a target price of $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $102. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $103.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dollar Gen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

