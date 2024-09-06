Dollar Gen's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Gen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $160,315, and 5 are calls, amounting to $587,120.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $95.0 for Dollar Gen during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Gen options trades today is 443.29 with a total volume of 984.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Gen's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.05 $5.75 $5.95 $95.00 $446.2K 794 21 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.62 $1.26 $1.5 $55.00 $90.0K 80 670 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.3 $14.05 $14.05 $80.00 $51.9K 110 39 DG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.25 $8.9 $9.1 $80.00 $38.2K 559 63 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.75 $17.2 $17.4 $80.00 $34.8K 223 20

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Gen, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,185,810, the price of DG is up 2.85% at $82.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar Gen

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $125.2.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $100. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $108. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dollar Gen, maintaining a target price of $168. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $130. An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Dollar Gen, maintaining a target price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dollar Gen with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

