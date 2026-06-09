Dollar General's Same-Store Sales Strength Suggests More Growth Ahead

Dollar General Corporation’s DG first-quarter fiscal 2026 same-store sales growth suggests that the company has multiple drivers supporting its performance for the rest of the year. Same-store sales increased 2% in the quarter, driven by 1.4% growth in customer traffic and a 0.5% rise in the average transaction amount. Traffic-led comps generally indicate that customers are visiting more often, rather than growth being driven only by higher prices or larger baskets.



Dollar General said all four merchandising categories delivered positive comparable sales for the fifth straight quarter, with non-consumables again outpacing consumables. That balance is important because it shows the company is not relying solely on essential categories to drive comps.



Management also pointed to consistency within the quarter. All three periods were positive, with March helped by the Easter shift. The company said the business recovered after severe winter weather hurt the first two weeks of the quarter in February, with the remaining 11 weeks running near the upper end of its range. Trends also continued as May began.



For fiscal 2026, Dollar General continues to expect same-store sales growth of 2.2% to 2.7%. After a 2% first-quarter comp despite weather disruption, the latest update suggests that the company’s value and convenience proposition is still drawing repeat visits and providing a firmer base for same-store sales growth.

How Dollar General Compares With Walmart and Target

Walmart Inc. WMT posted U.S. comparable sales growth of 4.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by higher customer transactions, increased unit volumes and strong e-commerce performance. Walmart continued to gain market share across income groups while benefiting from growth in advertising, marketplace sales and Walmart+ membership revenues. Walmart’s results reflected steady demand for both grocery and general merchandise offerings.



Meanwhile, Target Corporation TGT delivered comparable sales growth of 5.6%, supported by a 4.4% increase in traffic and strength across both stores and digital channels. Target reported sales growth in all six core merchandise categories, with broad-based demand across guest demographics. Target also highlighted momentum in beauty, food and wellness categories. As Target executes its merchandising and store experience initiatives, the retailer remains focused on driving sustainable long-term growth.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Dollar General

Dollar General has seen its shares tumble 26.8% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 1.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Dollar General's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 14.19, lower than the industry’s ratio of 31.30. However, it is trading below its 12-month median level of 17.52.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 6.7%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 3.9% rise in sales and 8.7% growth in earnings.





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Dollar General currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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