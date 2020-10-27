Dollar General's One-Day-Only Pre-holiday Sales Event On Nov. 13

(RTTNews) - Variety store chain Dollar General is conducting a one-day-only early holiday savings event on Friday, November 13, with a variety of deals that can also help customers save more this holiday season.

The offers are available at its nearly 17,000 stores on toys, holiday dcor, gifts, crafts, baking essentials and household necessities. The company noted that specific assortments may vary by store. Select offerings are also available online at www.dollargeneral.com.

In the one-day-only event, customers will get 50 percent savings on any six-foot artificial tree, pinecones and holiday floral stems. Further, a sparkle of lights with a 200-count set of LED lights are available for only $5.

The company also offers 50 percent savings on outdoor dcor with assorted items, and select Holiday Style crafting items.

In the health and beauty segment, the full exclusive Believe Beauty line, which debuted in 2019 and offers nearly 150 items at $5 or less, as well as assorted L.A. Colors items will be available buy one, get one 50 percent off.

Customers can save $2 instantly on select Colgate toothbrushes, while they can save an additional $9 on BIC Us razor products by using DG Digital Coupons.

Dollar General's pre-holiday event in food essentials include three Red Baron assorted varieties for $10, and three Progresso soup assorted varieties for $3.

Customer can purchase a Libby's 15-ounce canned pumpkin and get a free 12-ounce Carnation Evaporated Milk. Further, buying one Betty Crocker Hamburger Helper assorted varieties can get a second one free.

The offers also include qualifying toys that will be offered at buy one, get a second 75 percent off, LEGO toys at buy one, get a second 40 percent off and select children's books at buy one, get one free.

Customers are required to purchase two items to receive all buy one, get one free or at a discount price offers.

