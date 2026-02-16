Dollar General's Non-Consumables Surge Drives a Better Sales Mix

Dollar General Corporation DG saw continued strength in non-consumables during the third quarter of fiscal 2025, supporting a more balanced sales mix beyond its core consumables business. Net sales increased 4.6% year over year to $10,649.5 million, while same-store sales rose 2.5%, with growth recorded across consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. Management emphasized that non-consumable same-store sales once again outpaced the increase in consumables.



Category trends highlight this shift. Consumables sales grew 4.5% in the quarter, while seasonal revenues advanced 5.5%, and home products increased 5.4%. Apparel sales also rose 2.4% year over year. Management pointed to about 4% comparable sales growth in both seasonal and home, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive performance across all three non-consumable categories.



The company attributed this momentum to improved execution and a more compelling assortment that continues to broaden customer appeal. Dollar General remains focused on strengthening its discretionary offering through brand partnerships, an enhanced treasure hunt experience and targeted space reallocation within the home category to better reflect shopper demand.



The consistent progress in discretionary categories not only supports gross margin expansion but also signals that Dollar General is achieving a better balance between everyday essentials and higher-margin non-consumable offerings.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Dollar General

Dollar General, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares up 112% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.4%. Shares of Costco and Target have dropped 5% and 9.5%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Dollar General's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 21.64, lower than the industry’s ratio of 33.70. DG carries a Value Score of B. Dollar General is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.86) but at a discount to Costco (48.4).





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General's current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 4.8% and 9.6%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.1% and 9.2% rise in sales and earnings, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dollar General currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.