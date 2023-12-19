Dollar General: 8 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Under $5

There’s good news if you’re still on the hunt for stocking stuffers. Holiday shoppers will find plenty of hidden gems in the aisles at Dollar General.

Shopping at Dollar General is a little bit different than shopping at most dollar stores: Many items are priced well above $1, with some items for $10 or more. GOBankingRates did the legwork to uncover some of Dollar General’s best deals for under $5. Stay within your budget and add these cheap stocking stuffers to your gifting list.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask

Price: $3.50

Your face needs plenty of hydration in the dry winter months. Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask is $3.50 at Dollar General and makes an easy gift to slip into stockings.

Each package includes one sheet mask and comes highly recommended by Dollar General shoppers. Over 10,000 reviewers have given it five stars!

Carmex Daily Care Mini Tubes

Price: $5

Open up a pack of Carmex Daily Care Mini Tubes and toss the four tubes into separate stockings as a quick stocking stuffer everyone will appreciate.

Each package includes four tubes of flavored lip balm with sunscreen, including cool mint, strawberry, wild berry and peach mango. When we do the math, this means Dollar General shoppers pay only $1.25 per lip balm.

Must Have Rose Stone And Crystal Hair Clips

Price: $5

Must Have Beauty’s Rose Stone and Crystal Hair Clips are the perfect gift for teens, tweens and even adults who love sparkly hair accessories. This six-count set includes one rhinestone snap clip, one acrylic barrette and four embellished bobby pins.

Expressions Cheetah Print Velvet Twisters

Price: $3.50

Whether you call them twisters or scrunchies, these hair accessories are always a stocking stuffer hit!

Expressions Cheetah Print Velvet Twisters come with four velvet hair twisters, which are lightweight and gentle on any hair type. Use them to style holiday updos or as bracelets anytime you need to quickly make a ponytail or tie up your hair.

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish Confetti

Price: $3.30

Dollar General shoppers won’t be able to pass up Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish as a stocking stuffer.

The price point of $3.30 won’t break the bank or stretch your wallet. Plus, who doesn’t love glittery nail polish — especially the kind with color that lasts up to two weeks?

Crayola Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils

Price: $2

At just $2 per pack, Crayola Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils combine high quality with a low price.

One Dollar General shopper, Little Lily, wrote on the Dollar General website, “Crayola Colored Pencils are the best pencils because they don’t break like the generic brands. And their colors were bright and vibrant.”

Assorted Classic Board Games

Price: $1

When in doubt for a crowd-pleasing stocking stuffer, always think of games! Dollar General’s Classic Board Games are just $1 each and come in a wide assortment.

GOBankingRates picked the Bingo set since Bingo game pieces — including one marker card, a spinner, ten cards and 80 markers — are usually compact enough to add to stockings.

Skittles Candy Canes

Don’t forget holiday candy! At $2.75 for 12 Skittles Candy Canes, Dollar General shoppers can easily add a candy cane to everyone’s stocking without stretching their wallet thin — shoppers only pay about 23 cents per candy cane.

