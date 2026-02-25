Dollar General (XTRA:7DG) Price Target Increased by 21.65% to 125.64

The average one-year price target for Dollar General (XTRA:7DG) has been revised to 125,64 € / share. This is an increase of 21.65% from the prior estimate of 103,28 € dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94,72 € to a high of 159,68 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.22% from the latest reported closing price of 129,82 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7DG is 0.25%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 240,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,677K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,678K shares , representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,082K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,961K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 18.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,243K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,708K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 33.24% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,854K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,736K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 21.66% over the last quarter.

