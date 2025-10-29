Dollar General (XTRA:7DG) Price Target Decreased by 14.40% to 105.88

The average one-year price target for Dollar General (XTRA:7DG) has been revised to 105,88 € / share. This is a decrease of 14.40% from the prior estimate of 123,70 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69,38 € to a high of 125,31 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.49% from the latest reported closing price of 87,88 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7DG is 0.29%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 236,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 11,849K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,771K shares , representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,082K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,961K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 18.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,243K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,014K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,342K shares , representing a decrease of 55.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 26.65% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,976K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,070K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DG by 20.50% over the last quarter.

