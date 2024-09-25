News & Insights

Dollar General Urges Shareholders To Reject TRC Capital's 'Mini-Tender' Offer

September 25, 2024 — 11:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) announced that TRC Capital Investment Corporation has commenced an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer to purchase up to 1.50 million shares of Dollar General's common stock, representing less than 1% of Dollar General's outstanding common stock, at an offer price of $82.20 per share in cash. TRC Capital's offer price of $82.20 per share is approximately 4.43% lower than the closing price of Dollar General common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2024, the last trading day prior to the date of the offer.

Dollar General said it does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares pursuant to such offer because it is at a price below the current market price for Dollar General common stock and is subject to several conditions.

