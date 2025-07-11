Is Dollar General the Top Pick for Budget Back-to-School Deals?

Dollar General Corporation DG is vying for the attention of budget-conscious back-to-school shoppers by positioning itself as a primary destination for affordable classroom and student essentials. With an expansive network of more than 20,000 convenient locations spanning 48 states, DG provides unparalleled accessibility, a crucial factor for families navigating busy shopping seasons.



Shoppers can find more than 70 back-to-school and stationery items priced at $1 or less, encompassing fundamental necessities like folders, notebooks and composition books. Dollar General asserts that 100% of its core back-to-school inventory is offered at last year’s everyday low prices, a compelling proposition for families striving to manage expenses amid economic pressures.



This value commitment extends to popular brands such as Crayola crayons and Elmer’s glue sticks, alongside fashionable yet functional backpacks available for just $5. DG is offering a direct 30% discount on select stationery for verified educators through Sept. 6. This is complemented by a "Teacher Social Media Sweepstakes," providing 20 educators with a $250 Dollar General gift card, fostering goodwill and direct support.



DG is empowering all shoppers to maximize savings through its myDG account and DG Digital Coupons, which unlock additional deals. The retailer also promotes its popular weekly $5 off $25 deal, available every Saturday and on planned weekdays in July, encouraging larger, value-driven purchases. Furthermore, the in-store product scanning feature within the DG app helps customers easily identify available coupons, streamlining the savings process.



As shoppers gear up for back-to-school, Dollar General promises value and quality.

How TGT & WMT Stack Up Against DG in the Back-to-School Race

Target Corporation TGT is making a strategic push to win over back-to-school shoppers through its early summer campaign, Target Circle Week. Running from July 6 to 12, the event features up to 50% off on school supplies, electronics and dorm essentials. With initiatives like daily deals, a 20% student discount and exclusive Target Circle 360 perks, Target is actively positioning itself as a back-to-school savings hub. These layered incentives not only promote early purchases but also deepen shopper engagement within the Target ecosystem.



Walmart Inc. WMT is targeting back-to-school shoppers with its Walmart Deals event, running from July 8 to 13. Offering major savings on essentials like backpacks, laptops and school supplies, Walmart is positioning itself as a one-stop destination for early shoppers. Walmart's integration of tech-enhanced convenience — including app upgrades and multiple delivery options — further strengthens its appeal. With early access for Walmart+ members and trusted brands at reduced prices, Walmart is reinforcing its value-driven approach this season.

Dollar General’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Dollar General stock has rallied 24.3% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.4%.





Dollar General’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 reflects a lower valuation compared to the industry’s average of 32.42. DG carries a Value Score of B.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s current financial-year sales suggests year-over-year growth of 4.4%, while estimates for earnings per share imply a decline of 2.7%.





Dollar General currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

