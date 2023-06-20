Dollar General To Open First Store In Montana In Fall 2023

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) Tuesday announced that it is planning to open its first store in Montana in fall 2023.

With this, the retailer will have a presence in 48th state in the U.S.

The company is currently under construction on two locations including Columbia Falls in Flathead County and Eureka in Lincoln County, and plans to evaluate additional areas in the state to add locations.

The company also plans to provide career opportunities for Montanans through the creation of new jobs in Flathead and Lincoln County communities . These stores are expected to employ approximately six to 10 people.

Dollar General's expansion to Montana comes after the company's recent first international store opening in Mexico, along with its fiscal 2023 real estate plans.

