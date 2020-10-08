Dollar General To Launch Popshelf, Its New Retail Store, This Fall

(RTTNews) - Dollar General (DG) announced Thursday the launch of its newest retail store concept popshelf, where around 95 percent of items are priced at $5 or less. The company will open the first two popshelf locations near Nashville, Tennessee this fall in the Hendersonville and Clarksville communities.

At present, the company plans to have approximately 30 locations in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021.

Each popshelf will be approximately 9,000 square foot store, and is expected to create up to 15 new jobs.

The new store offers on-trend seasonal and home dcor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more with surprising deals in targeted non-consumable product categories.

Initial targeted customers are primarily female and are located in diverse suburban communities with a total household annual income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000.

Emily Taylor, Dollar General's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said, "Building on the success, learnings and insights from Dollar General's non-consumables initiative or NCI, we are excited to unveil popshelf following our work to research, create and define the brand and merchandising offerings."

