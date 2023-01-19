Markets
DG

Dollar General To Join Ibotta Performance Network

January 19, 2023 — 07:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dollar General (DG) has partnered with Ibotta to extend the company's financial services and offer cash back options to all consumers. Dollar General will also join the Ibotta Performance Network.

Dollar General said its consumers can currently receive cash back rewards on thousands of items at Dollar General through Ibotta's platform and expect cash back rewards available directly through Dollar General's app and website by spring 2023.

Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform. Dollar General's partnership with Ibotta builds on the March 2022 announcement of enhanced financial services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.