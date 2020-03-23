Dollar General To Hire Up To 50,000 New Employees By April End - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (GD) announced Monday that it will hire up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April to support its operations and demand for household essentials amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. It plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate to support community and customer needs.

Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General.

While Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary, the Company has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees.

