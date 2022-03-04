Markets
DG

Dollar General To Add About 10000 New Jobs In FY22

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Retail store chain, Dollar General Corporation (DG), said on Friday that it is planning to create around 10,000 net new jobs in the fiscal 2022, through "anticipated new store, distribution center, and private fleet launches."

The new jobs represent a six percent overall increase to the current workforce.

The retailer had earlier announced the planned addition of 1,110 new stores, including around 100 new pOpshelf stores.

The chain also intends to add new traditional and DG Fresh distribution centers and also expand its DG Private Fleet network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular