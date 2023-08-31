Dollar General Stock (NYSE:DG): A Bargain for the Bold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) made the front page of the financial headlines today, but not for positive reasons. Still, bold investors might find a bargain here, as Dollar General's lowered guidance should set a low and easy bar for the company to clear later this year. Therefore, I am bullish on DG stock.

Tennessee-based Dollar General operates a chain of retail stores that sell low-cost home goods and groceries. Some folks would consider Dollar General to be an all-weather business as the economy goes through its ups and downs.

Yet, even an all-weather business can fall out of favor on Wall Street. I won't sugarcoat Dollar General's disappointing financial results and outlook, but keep an open mind and consider the possibility of a bounce-back effect in 2023's third and fourth quarters.

This Analyst Predicted Dollar General's Soft Quarter

I must offer major kudos to Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh for his spot-on prediction about Dollar General's second-quarter 2023 financial performance. Prior to the earnings release, Parikh reduced his price target on DG stock from $200 to $195. Furthermore, Oppenheimer predicted another “softish” quarterly delivery for Dollar General and issued a Q2 EPS forecast of $2.47, lowered from $2.52.

Somehow, Oppenheimer was able to see the writing on the wall. Dollar General did, indeed, deliver "softish" quarterly data - or maybe we should just call the results "soft." DG stock plummeted by over 18% at one point today, so clearly, investors weren't very pleased with Dollar General's second-quarter 2023 results and outlook.

Apparently, a number of problems beset Dollar General in Q2. The company acknowledged "lower inventory markups and increased shrink, markdowns, and inventory damages" as issues, with "shrink" referring to shoplifting. Furthermore, Dollar General explained that a "greater proportion of sales" came from the "consumables category, which generally has a lower gross profit rate than other product categories."

However, Wall Street wants results, not excuses. So, how bad were Dollar General's results and forward guidance? I'll admit that they're not good, but audacious investors might want to take advantage of Dollar General's reduced expectations.

Dollar General Has a Disappointing Quarter

Was the plunge in DG stock an overreaction? That's a tough call. There's no denying that Dollar General's Q2-2023 results fell short of analysts' expectations. For example, Dollar General's net sales grew by 3.9% to $9.8 billion but also missed the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion.

Also, Dollar General's earnings slid by 28.5% year-over-year to $2.13 per share and missed the Street's estimate of $2.47 per share. That's probably not what shocked investors the most, though. I suspect that Dollar General's unambitious Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 guidance is what prompted the share-price sell-off today.

Specifically, Dollar General lowered its FY2023 net sales growth from a previous range of 3.5%-5% to a new range of 1.3%-3.3%. Additionally, the company now expects its full-year earnings to decline by 22%-34% to a range of $7.10-$8.30 per share.

Dollar General CEO Jeff Owen stated outright, "We are not satisfied with our overall financial results." As I see it, there's nowhere to go from here -- except up. In other words, things can only get better for Dollar General now that investors, analysts, and the company itself have set a low bar for the remainder of 2023.

Will Dollar General Stock Go Up?

On TipRanks, DG comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 10 Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Dollar General stock price target is $186.15, implying 33.9% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell DG stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is John Heinbockel of Guggenheim, with an average return of 18.86% per rating and a 93% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider DG Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh apparently foresaw Dollar General's disappointing quarter. The results and forward guidance weren't just "softish," though; they were just plain bad. Now, however, hardly anybody's expecting Dollar General to perform well for the remainder of the year.

Thus, if you have an appetite for risk and don't mind engaging in some bottom-fishing, you should consider DG stock. If Dollar General serves up less-than-horrible third- and fourth-quarter results, there could be a share-price recovery of epic proportions.

