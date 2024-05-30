News & Insights

Dollar General Shareholders Elect Directors, Set Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Dollar General (DG) has issued an announcement.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting on May 29, 2024, shareholders elected directors who will serve until the next annual meeting in 2025, approved executive compensation on an advisory basis, and ratified Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor for the fiscal year. However, a shareholder proposal to amend the executive pay clawback policy was rejected. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share, payable to shareholders on record by July 9, 2024.

