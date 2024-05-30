Dollar General Shareholders Elect Directors, Set Dividend

Dollar General (DG) has issued an announcement.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting on May 29, 2024, shareholders elected directors who will serve until the next annual meeting in 2025, approved executive compensation on an advisory basis, and ratified Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor for the fiscal year. However, a shareholder proposal to amend the executive pay clawback policy was rejected. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share, payable to shareholders on record by July 9, 2024.

See more data about DG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.