Dollar General Says Seeing Continued Elevated Demand In Its Stores - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Dollar General Corp. (DG) said it continued to experience elevated demand in its stores. As a result, from October 31, 2020 through December 1, 2020, same-store sales increased about 14 percent as compared to the comparable timeframe in the 2019 fiscal year.

However, the company is not issuing updated fiscal 2020 sales or earnings per share guidance at this time, due to the difficulty in predicting specific outcomes.

The company continues to expect 2,780 real estate projects in fiscal 2020, including 1,000 new store openings, 1,670 remodels, and 110 store relocations.

For fiscal 2021, Dollar General plans to execute 2,900 real estate projects, including 1,050 new store openings, 1,750 remodels, and 100 store relocations.

