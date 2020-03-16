Dollar General Says First Hour Of Operations Dedicated To Senior Customers

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) said it plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend store operating hours beginning tomorrow, March 17, 2020.

The company is encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 or coronavirus.

In keeping with the Company's mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

In addition, the company plans to close all of its stores one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing.

