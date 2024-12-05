News & Insights

AAL

Dollar General reports mixed Q3, American Air raises Q4 outlook: Morning Buzz

December 05, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. 

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Meta (META) is shifting part of the development and design of mixed reality headsets to Chinese manufacturer Goertek and moving half of production to Vietnam from China, The Information reports
  • Aviva (AVVIY) has raised its takeover bid for Direct Line bid to GBp 216 per share or $4.4B, Bloomberg says
  • IBM (IBM) was a beneficiary of Ken Leech’s alleged “cherry-picking” scheme referenced in criminal charges against the bond manager brought by the Department of Justice, Bloomberg reports
  • Congara Brands (CAG) is looking to sell its canned pasta brand Chef Boyardee, Reuters says
  • The U.K. will start offering Eli Lilly’s (LLY) weight loss drug Mounjaro next year, but will restrict the medicine to people with the greatest need as the country tries to adapt to new ways of treating obesity amid surging demand, STAT reports

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 0.25%, or 112.43, to 44,901.61, the Nasdaq was up 0.11%, or 21.48, to 19,756.60, and the S&P 500 was up 0.025%, or 0.97, to 6,088.02.

