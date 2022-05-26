Dollar General raises sales forecast as Americans turn to cheaper shopping

Adds details on results, background

May 26 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N raised its sales forecast for the year on Thursday, as more Americans turn to discount store shopping with inflation at a four-decade high.

With prices of essentials soaring and no federal stimulus payments that were offered to boost the economy after a pandemic-led slowdown, many Americans are opting for cheaper clothing, cereals and everything else.

The discount store operator forecast a 3% to 3.5% increase in fiscal 2022 same-store sales compared with its prior outlook of a 2.5% rise. Analysts on average were expecting growth of 2.3%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Despite ongoing headwinds due to supply chain pressures and heightened inflation, we remained focused on controlling what we can control and delivered solid financial results," Dollar General Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said.

The company's same-store sales decreased 0.1% for the first quarter, compared with Wall Street expectation a 1.3% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

