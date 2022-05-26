US Markets
DG

Dollar General raises sales forecast as Americans turn to cheaper shopping

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

Dollar General Corp raised its sales forecast for the year on Thursday, as more Americans turn to discount store shopping with inflation at a four-decade high.

Adds details on results, background

May 26 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N raised its sales forecast for the year on Thursday, as more Americans turn to discount store shopping with inflation at a four-decade high.

With prices of essentials soaring and no federal stimulus payments that were offered to boost the economy after a pandemic-led slowdown, many Americans are opting for cheaper clothing, cereals and everything else.

The discount store operator forecast a 3% to 3.5% increase in fiscal 2022 same-store sales compared with its prior outlook of a 2.5% rise. Analysts on average were expecting growth of 2.3%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Despite ongoing headwinds due to supply chain pressures and heightened inflation, we remained focused on controlling what we can control and delivered solid financial results," Dollar General Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said.

The company's same-store sales decreased 0.1% for the first quarter, compared with Wall Street expectation a 1.3% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular