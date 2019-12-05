Commodities

Dollar General raises profit forecast after same-store sales beat expectations

Contributor
Soundarya J Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Dollar General Corp raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as it attracted more shoppers to its stores.

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as it attracted more shoppers to its stores.

Shares of the company rose nearly 6% in premarket trading as same-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, above the average analyst estimate of 3.34% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company raised its full-year adjusted profit to the range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share from $6.45 to $6.60 per share.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2153; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular