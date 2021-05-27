US Markets
DG

Dollar General raises fiscal 2021 profit forecast

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Dollar General Corp raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast on Thursday, as a fresh round of government stimulus checks boosted consumer spending on groceries and household goods.

May 27 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast on Thursday, as a fresh round of government stimulus checks boosted consumer spending on groceries and household goods.

The chain now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share between $9.50 and $10.20, compared with its prior range of between $8.80 and $9.50.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DG

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular