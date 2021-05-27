US Markets
DG

Dollar General raises earnings forecast on steady demand for home goods

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

Dollar General Corp raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast on Thursday, as a fresh round of stimulus checks prompted consumers to spend more on home goods.

Adds sales forecast, quarterly results

May 27 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast on Thursday, as a fresh round of stimulus checks prompted consumers to spend more on home goods.

Discount stores have performed strongly during the pandemic as their strategy of selling low-priced goods at wafer-thin margins attracts customers who turn cost-conscious in a tough year or are on a tight budget.

The chain now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share between $9.50 and $10.20, compared with its prior range of between $8.80 and $9.50.

Dollar General also expects its fiscal 2021 net sales to increase by up to 1%, compared with its prior range of a flat-to-2% decline.

Net sales fell to $8.40 billion in the first quarter from $8.45 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimates of $8.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DG

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular