Dollar General Q4 Profit Drops, But Beats Estimates; Guides Q1 Profit Below View; Stock Up - Update

Dollar General Corporation (DG) initiated its first-quarter earnings outlook below analysts' estimates. For the quarter, the company expects a profit of $1.50 to $1.60 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.89 per share.

Dollar General projects its same-store sales to increase 1.5 percent to 2 percent, for the quarter.

For the full year, Dollar General expects income per share of around $6.80 to $7.55, compared with analysts' view of $7.55 per share. Annual net sales growth is projected to be in the range of around 6 percent to 6.7 percent.

Analysts, on average, estimate the firm to post revenue of $40.33 billion, for the year.

The company has also reiterated its plans to execute around 2,385 real estate projects in 2024, including approximately 800 new store openings, 1,500 remodels, and 85 store relocations.

On March 13, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share, to be paid on or before April 23, to shareholders of record on April 9.

DG was trading up by 6.15 percent at $167.89 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q4 Results:

Dollar General revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $401.81 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $659.14 million, or $2.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $9.86 billion from $10.20 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $401.81 Mln. vs. $659.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $2.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $9.86 Bln vs. $10.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60

