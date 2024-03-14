Dollar General Q4 23 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on March 14, 2024, to discuss Q4 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.dollargeneral.com/websites/dollargeneral/English/2200/events-_-presentations.html

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-0890, Conference ID 13743905.

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853, Conference ID 13743905.

