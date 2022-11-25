Dollar General Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Strong?

The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has struggled in 2022, underperforming the general market by a fair margin.

A popular company residing in the realm, Dollar General DG, is on deck to unveil quarterly results on December 1st, before the market open.

Dollar General offers a wider selection of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products, and apparel.

Currently, the company sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an overall VGM Score of a C.

How does everything else stack up? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

DG shares have been a brighter spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022, up 10% and outperforming the S&P 500.



Over the last month, however, shares have modestly lagged behind the S&P 500’s 5% gain.



DG shares currently trade at a 22.2X forward earnings multiple, above the 20.9X five-year median but below its Zacks sector average.

The company carries a Style Score of a B for Value.



Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have been bullish in their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $2.55 indicating a 22.6% Y/Y uptick in earnings.



DG’s top-line is also in solid health; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $9.4 billion suggests an improvement of more than 10% Y/Y.

Quarterly Performance

DG has posted solid quarterly results as of late, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters.

In its latest print, the company registered a 1.7% bottom-line beat paired with a marginal 0.3% sales surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Putting Everything Together

DG shares are well in the green year-to-date but have modestly lagged behind the S&P 500 over the last month.

Shares trade above the five-year median forward earnings multiple and slightly below the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.

Analysts have taken a bullish stance regarding the quarter to be reported, with estimates indicating Y/Y upticks in both revenue and earnings.

Further, the company has posted strong quarterly results as of late, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters.

Heading into the release, Dollar General DG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an Earnings ESP Score of 1.6%.

