Dollar General Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on August 25, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.dollargeneral.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-0890, Conference ID 13731252.

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853, Conference ID 13731252.

