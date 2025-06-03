Dollar General Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on June 3, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.dollargeneral.com/websites/dollargeneral/English/2200/events-_-presentations.html

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-0890, The conference ID is 13753584.

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853. The conference ID for the telephonic replay is 13753584.

