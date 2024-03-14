News & Insights

Dollar General projects 2024 profit below estimates as costs pinch

Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

March 14, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik and Anuja Bharat Mistry for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Dollar General DG.N joined rival Dollar Tree DLTR.O in projecting annual profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, in a sign that higher costs as well as a shift in customer spending towards lower-margin consumables weighed on its margins.

The discount retailer expects 2024 profit between $6.80 and $7.55 per share. Analysts' on average estimate profit to grow to $7.55 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((AnujaBharat.Mistry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

