Dollar General price target raised to $84 from $80 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Dollar General (DG) to $84 from $80 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were largely in line ex-Hurricane costs, with the management having outlined plans to moderate new stores in 2025 but re-accelerate remodel activity, which should add some support for comps, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Dollar General is not likely to return to double-digit earnings growth next year, but its favorable shrink momentum could continue, BMO added.

