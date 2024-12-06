News & Insights

Dollar General price target raised to $84 from $80 at BMO Capital

December 06, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Dollar General (DG) to $84 from $80 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were largely in line ex-Hurricane costs, with the management having outlined plans to moderate new stores in 2025 but re-accelerate remodel activity, which should add some support for comps, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Dollar General is not likely to return to double-digit earnings growth next year, but its favorable shrink momentum could continue, BMO added.

Read More on DG:

