Dollar General price target raised to $84 from $80 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Dollar General (DG) to $84 from $80 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were largely in line ex-Hurricane costs, with the management having outlined plans to moderate new stores in 2025 but re-accelerate remodel activity, which should add some support for comps, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Dollar General is not likely to return to double-digit earnings growth next year, but its favorable shrink momentum could continue, BMO added.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.