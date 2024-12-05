News & Insights

Dollar General price target lowered to $80 from $90 at Wells Fargo

December 05, 2024 — 06:45 pm EST

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly lowered the firm’s price target on Dollar General (DG) to $80 from $90 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. The company’s Q3 was choppy as hurricanes prevented an EPS beat and resulted in a lower FY outlook, and fundamentally, “nothing changes”, with deep foundational concerns around comps that continue to point to competitive issues and needed investment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

