Dollar General price target lowered to $80 from $90 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly lowered the firm’s price target on Dollar General (DG) to $80 from $90 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. The company’s Q3 was choppy as hurricanes prevented an EPS beat and resulted in a lower FY outlook, and fundamentally, “nothing changes”, with deep foundational concerns around comps that continue to point to competitive issues and needed investment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DG:
- Dollar General price target lowered to $66 from $82 at JPMorgan
- Dollar General price target lowered to $83 from $94 at Truist
- Dollar General reports mixed Q3, American Air raises Q4 outlook: Morning Buzz
- Unusually active option classes on open December 5th
- DG Earnings: Dollar General Rises after Issuing Upbeat Outlook
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.