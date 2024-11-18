Dollar General price target lowered to $80 from $90 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Dollar General (DG) to $80 from $90 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results for Big and Small Box Food Retail names. 2025 could be tough for Dollar Stores, with headwinds coming from potential tariff announcements and given the risk that major digital sales events by big-box names and Amazon (AMZN) are having an underappreciated impact on the sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

