Dollar General price target lowered to $66 from $82 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Dollar General (DG) to $66 from $82 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported quarterly results. The firm sees sequential top-line improvement in FY24 supported by management’s key initiatives around in-stocks, store standards, improving customer service, and signage highlighting value to customers. However, the firm also sees margin headwinds relative to 2019 tied to shrink, consumables mix, markdowns, and transportation.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.