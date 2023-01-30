Markets
Dollar General President And CFO John Garratt To Retire In June 2023

January 30, 2023 — 10:33 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) said that its President and Chief Financial Officer John Garratt plans to retire from the company, effective June 2, 2023.

The company noted that it will evaluate options for its next CFO and is not currently conducting an external search.

Garratt joined Dollar General in 2014 as Senior Vice President of Finance & Strategy and was named Executive Vice President and CFO in December 2015. He has served as DG's President and CFO since September 2022.

