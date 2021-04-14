Dollar General Plans To Hire Up To 20K New Employees

(RTTNews) - Discount retailer Dollar General said it is planning to hire up to 20,000 new employees this spring.

The company will host in-person and virtual hiring events from April 19 through April 23 to support ongoing efforts across store, distribution, transportation and corporate operations.

The retailer provided a comprehensive list of hiring events and available positions on its Careers website.

Prior to attending in-person hiring events, the interested candidates are asked to formally apply for desired career opportunities online. The in-person hiring events are scheduled for each traditional and DG Fresh distribution facility on Thursday, April 22 and in select stores from April 22-23. The company noted that social distancing measures and mask mandate will be exercised at all in-person events.

Virtual hiring events will take place online April 19-21.

In Store Operations, the opportunities are open for regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant store managers, part-time and full-time lead sales associates and part-time sales associates.

Distribution Centers offer opportunities in roles within general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, maintenance, training and administration.

The company is currently seeking Class A CDL drivers to further expand its private fleet, which has grown to more than 700 tractors and more than 550 drivers in spring 2021.

In addition, DG's corporate headquarters, located near Nashville, Tennessee, is looking to fill a wide range of roles.

As of February 26, 2021, Dollar General operated 17,266 stores in 46 states. The company in March had reiterated its plans to execute 2,900 real estate projects in fiscal 2021, including 1,050 new store openings, 1,750 store remodels, and 100 store relocations.

Last week, Discount retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. said it plans to recruit thousands of full- and part-time associates at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers across the country.

Fast-food chain McDonald's Corp. also announced plans to hire 25,000 workers in its restaurants across Texas in April, through a three-day event from April 13 to 15.

