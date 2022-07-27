Dollar General Plans To Build Three Distribution Centers

(RTTNews) - Dollar General (DG) said it plans to build three distribution centers in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Aurora, Colorado and Salem, Oregon. The facilities are estimated to create up to 1,100 total career opportunities and represent an approximately $480 million combined investment.

Dollar General said the North Little Rock dual distribution center facility represents an approximate $140 million investment in Pulaski County, and construction is slated to begin by fall 2022 with a late 2023 planned completion date. The company plans to invest approximately $172 million in the Arapahoe County facility. The Salem dual distribution center represents an approximate $168 million investment in the Pacific Northwest.

